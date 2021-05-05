Sony registers Sunset Overdrive trademark

You're watching Advertisements

Even though it didn't sell that well, Sunset Overdrive was a great game developed by Insomniac Games for Xbox One and later also PC. The commercial failure led to it never getting a sequel, but it seems like it might be about to get a second chance.

Sony bought Insomniac Games two years ago, and now it looks like they are interested in bringing it to PlayStation players as they have filed a trademark for Sunset Overdrive. We assume this could be one of the reasons why Drew Murray decided to leave The Initiative earlier this year (something we reported about), as he was the director of Sunset Overdrive.