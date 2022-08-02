Sony ramps up PlayStation 5 production to save Christmas

HQ

Christmas is a time of joy and a time of gifts. However, it has been extremely difficult for generous parents, friends and partners to be able to put a PlayStation 5 under the tree. Ever since Sony's next-gen console was launched in late 2020, it's been a real challenge to get your hands on a unit, and Christmas is no exception. Quite the opposite, in fact. Shelves have been empty in stores around the world and the dissatisfaction has been of biblical proportions. Now Sony is trying to prevent that history from repeating itself by ramping up production in time for Christmas. Here's what they have to say about the situation in their latest financial report:

"We intend to take action to increase user engagement in the second half of the fiscal year, during which major titles including first-party software are scheduled to be released, primarily by increasing the supply of PS5 hardware and promoting the new PlayStation Plus service."

"Since we are seeing a recovery from the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and a significant improvement in the supply of components, we are working to bring-forward more supply into the year-end holiday selling season."

Sony has a forecast of 18 million units sold this fiscal year, which runs through April 2023 and so they believe they will be able to reach that but first on the priority list is Christmas 2022. There is still a shortage of components but the situation is looking better than before so hopefully the prophecy will come true and far more people will have a PlayStation-headlined Christmas in their homes. So far, 21.7 million PlayStation 5s have been sold since release.