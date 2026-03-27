Rumour: PlayStation consoles about to see significant price increases

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Well, we knew it was likely going to happen some day. It seems the day is nearly upon us that we'll be shelling out more for our gaming consoles, as recent speculation points to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal all set to get a price increase.

According to French content creator Gyo (via Wccftech), the home consoles, as in the PS5 and PS5 Pro, are set to see a price increase of €100, and the PlayStation portal could go up by €30. Gyo says that retailers have been alerted to the price hike, which could commence as soon as next month considering the turn of the financial year. There was no specific note for the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, but we'd imagine it would experience a similar price hike of the other home consoles.

This would be the third price increase for the PlayStation 5 in its lifecycle. We've seen Xbox increase prices since the launch of the Series X/S consoles, too, and it appears that the current RAM shortages are continuing to hit hardware companies across the world very hard. Of course, this isn't yet official, so take it with a grain of salt, but considering the economic climate right now, we wouldn't be surprised were it made official soon.