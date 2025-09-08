Sony Pictures CEO doesn't think KPop Demon Hunters would have been a sure-fire theatrical success

HQ

Netflix in 2025 has been defined not by Squid Game or Wednesday, but KPop Demon Hunters, an animated film that debuted on the streamer and quickly became one of its biggest projects of all-time, specifically its biggest feature-length offering.

That level of success has led many to question whether the correct decision was made by Sony to sell the film to Netflix, instead of putting it in theatres as part of its own slate of projects. Despite that being a very valid question, Sony Pictures CEO Ravi Ahuja doesn't believe it's that simple.

Speaking with The Wrap, Ahuja expressed: "I think it was in the right home. Our mission is to make great content and find the right home. And I think 'KPop Demon Hunters' right home was Netflix. Could it have been theatrical? It's hard to say. It's possible but I don't think it's so obvious."

Considering sequels to the film are on the way, perhaps Netflix will look to give the follow-up some time in the theatrical spotlight before it gets its big Netflix debut, in the same way that many of its awards hopefuls reflect, including the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.