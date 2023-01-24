Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sony may have to reveal its upcoming games in Microsoft Activision Blizzard lawsuit

The latest development could see Sony unveil its gaming pipeline.

By now you're probably familiar with at least some of the goings on with the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal. Currently, the FTC is trying to block the deal from going through with a lawsuit, one that Sony is also a big part of.

Essentially, Sony argues that Microsoft would be too big with Activision Blizzard, and that PlayStation can't afford to lose big titles like Call of Duty. Microsoft has now returned fire with a subpoena that would require Sony to reveal its games pipeline.

This would be so the court could decide how robust Sony's gaming calendar is looking, and decide how strong it would be with or without Call of Duty. For the simple gamers like us, this means we could get an early preview of what Sony has cooking for the next few years.

Would you want an early look at what Sony has going on?

