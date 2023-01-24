Sony may have to reveal its upcoming games in Microsoft Activision Blizzard lawsuit

HQ

By now you're probably familiar with at least some of the goings on with the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal. Currently, the FTC is trying to block the deal from going through with a lawsuit, one that Sony is also a big part of.

Essentially, Sony argues that Microsoft would be too big with Activision Blizzard, and that PlayStation can't afford to lose big titles like Call of Duty. Microsoft has now returned fire with a subpoena that would require Sony to reveal its games pipeline.

This would be so the court could decide how robust Sony's gaming calendar is looking, and decide how strong it would be with or without Call of Duty. For the simple gamers like us, this means we could get an early preview of what Sony has cooking for the next few years.

Would you want an early look at what Sony has going on?

Thanks, VGC.