Sony didn't inform publishing partners about the decision to end physical games

HQ

The fact that physical games are now a thing of the past after Sony decided to discontinue disc-based games as of January 2028 remains a hot topic dominating the news. Now, High Chaos Run is shining a spotlight on the full story behind it, reporting that not even Sony's closest associates (neither publishers nor business partners) knew what was about to happen.

An executive at a major AAA publisher says, among other things:

"Despite our seemingly close working relationship with PlayStation, we weren't informed that this was happening. It's only now hitting us that we may be out of jobs sooner rather than later."

The situation in India is said to have been even worse. There, 100 PlayStation stores were set to open in 2028 - a project that had been worked on diligently - but which now, reasonably, will not come to fruition. One investor interviewed says:

"Why would we even work with PlayStation, let alone invest a couple of crores [for those outside of India, 1 crore = INR 10 million] in a store when they won't be selling discs? What's worse is that PlayStation India didn't even tell us this was happening before it went public, but kept asking us to invest money all the same. They didn't know either."

Although the decision is ultimately Sony's, and there was a risk that information might have been leaked, this shows that it is entirely a choice based on Sony's own interests, with no one else consulted.