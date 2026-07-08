Sony chief sells millions in stock amid Playstation controversy

HQ

Just days after the highly publicized decision that PlayStation would discontinue physical games, the Sony CEO sold more than half of his stake in the company.

This is according to documents filed with U.S. financial regulators, which indicate that Hiroki Totoki sold 225,000 shares on July 3, representing approximately 56.5 percent of his total holdings. The value of the transaction? Approximately $4.7 million.

This move mirrors that of former PlayStation head Jim Ryan, who also sold a significant portion of his shares in the company before stepping down two years ago.

At this time, however, there is no public information linking the stock sale to the company's strategy or suggesting that Totoki plans to leave his position.