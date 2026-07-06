Sony abandoning physical media makes Hideo Kojima both "sad" and "frightened"

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As we've previously reported, gaming legend Hideo Kojima is far from pleased with Sony's decision to phase out physical games, and over the weekend he once again took the opportunity to take a jab at Sony.

It was during Il Cinema in Piazza (thanks, Genki) that he explained how developments in the industry, along with politics and world events, could mean you'll no longer be able to play video games:

"There are companies that own these servers and let you 'turn the tap' for a monthly fee. However, with nations, politics and various ways of thinking, one naturally has to consider the possibility that if there is a change, the data inside will stop being distributed. And if that happens you won't be able to watch or play the movies and games you like.

That is what is frightening."

Kojima also mentions that he grew up with physical games and that recent developments make him sad, and he has recently been buying more physical media:

"I grew up with physical media, so I find it really sad. Currently, I've been buying up a lot of Blu-rays, such as various movies, and CDs too."

Is Kojima right? Are there problems with an all-digital future?