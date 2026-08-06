Sonic Team says there are more surprises coming for Sonic's 35th anniversary

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As the avid gamer you are, you obviously know that Sonic turned 35 in 2026, something Sega has celebrated in a variety of ways, such as new content for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, Sonic arcade machines, a massive statue, a concert tour, and much more.

However, no new games, aside from Sonic Pico Park, have been announced yet, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost. Pocket Tactics had the opportunity to speak with Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka, and he says that Sega still has surprises in store:

"Some announcements have already been made, while other surprises will need to remain secret for a little longer. I know that Sonic fans are extremely observant, so I must be careful not to provide any unintended clues!"

Later this month is Gamescom, the Tokyo Game Show is coming up in September, and in December it's time for The Game Awards. In addition, Nintendo Direct streams are expected to air this fall, and we already know that Microsoft has something planned for the Xbox's 25th anniversary in November. And surely Sony should come up with something, too?

In short, there are still several Sonic surprises in store, and there are plenty of opportunities for new games to be announced. With that said, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed.