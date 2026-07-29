Sonic gets the luxurious arcade treatment with two new cabinets

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If you love Sonic the Hedgehog and would like to have a fun and stylish piece of equipment at home to show your love for the speed-loving hedgehog, then you'll be happy to hear that Sega has teamed up with Arcade1Up to offer a cool new product. They're releasing two full-size arcade cabinets featuring four Sonic classics.

One is called the Deluxe Series and features a 17-inch screen; it's available through Amazon, among other retailers. The other is a Costco-exclusive model called the Supreme Series, featuring a 19-inch screen. The cabinets are "designed with authentic arcade controls, immersive stereo sound, and a vibrant display," and include the following titles:



Sonic 1



Sonic 2



Sonic 3D Blast



Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine



We don't have a release date yet, but both are scheduled to launch this autumn for $599.99.