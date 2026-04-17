Sonic Racing: Crossworlds has received reinforcements from an Angry Bird

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Less than a month ago, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds welcomed some truly special guests: Mega Man and Proto Man joined the game, along with a Rush-inspired car and a track based on Dr. Wily's fortress. However, we already knew that at least one new driver was on the way in April: the Angry Birds icon Red.

And now Red has made his entrance, and since he's a Sega character, he's completely free to download (just like the other Sega drivers). He comes with the Super Roaster vehicle and has his own emotes and sounds, as well as three music tracks:



Go! Theme



Go! Theme (Final Lap)



Angry Birds Theme



As expected, there's also an event called the Angry Birds Festival: Point Up Chance to celebrate this, which ends at 2:00 AM on Monday. The premise of the event is:

"In each race, players will be split into three teams: Red, Chuck, and Bomb. Compete for victory based on total team score!"

Goro Majima (Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii) joins Sonic Racing: Crossworlds on April 30.