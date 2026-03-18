Mega Man joins Sonic Racing: Crossworlds next week

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The other day, we reported that three new Sega characters are coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds: Red (Angry Birds) in April, Goro Majima (Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii) in April too, and Arle (Puyo Puyo) in May. Since these are Sega icons, they'll be added at no extra cost, complete with a new vehicle.

But as we wrote back then, Sonic Team and Sega had also promised a new character set to launch on March 25, which we speculated was Mega Man. He had previously been confirmed to be on the way, but without a specific date. And... that's exactly what's going to happen. Because via Threads, the official Sonic account has released a super-charming teaser (with a music choice fans will love) revealing that Capcom's most iconic mascot is ready to get behind the wheel of a Rush-inspired kart on March 25.

Like all other third-party guest appearances, we can also look forward to a fan-service-packed race track, which we'll likely get to check out very soon given that the premiere is in a week. Mega Man is included for everyone who has the Season Pass or has purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition, but can also be bought separately.

And with that, all that's left is to start getting excited. As if to make things even better, Mega Man will also get his own festival starting the day after he's added to the game, namely March 26. Check out the announcement trailer below and don't you dare skimp out on the volume.