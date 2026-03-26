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Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Check out Mega Man and Proto Man in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Mega Man has now been released alongside a new track, a car, classic music, and Proto Man, and there's a new event starting tonight.

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Last week, it was finally confirmed that Mega Man would be released for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds starting today. We've known since last autumn that Mega Man (who is joined by Proto Man and also comes with the Rush Roadstar car, the Mega Man Wily Castle Course, and new music) was on the way, but a release date had been missing.

Now he's finally been released, and as expected, he comes with new images and a trailer showcasing what he's capable of.

HQ
Sonic Racing: CrossworldsSonic Racing: Crossworlds
Sonic Racing: CrossworldsSonic Racing: Crossworlds

Sega has also announced via social media that a Mega Man Festival Event is coming, starting tonight and running through March 30 at 1:00 AM BST/2:00 AM CEST. They also write: "Starting with this Festival, World Match will also be accessible during the event!"

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

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