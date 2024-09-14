Someone has animated the A Minecraft Movie trailer

HQ

One of the biggest discourses of the last week surrounded the A Minecraft Movie trailer, as following its arrival a lot of frustration spouted across the internet with many upset that the film was live-action and not animated. Now someone has taken it on themselves to animate the trailer to show what could have been.

It's Alumio who has undergone the task of animating the trailer to resemble the art direction that Minecraft is more synonymous with. It definitely feels more authentic to the game, and no doubt this is also a great teaser and example of what's in store when the animated Netflix TV series makes its eventual debut.

What do you prefer, the live-action or animated version?