A Minecraft Movie looks surprisingly awesome in first trailer

Once upon a time video game adaptations were almost unanimously bad. Then things steadily improved and we got interesting and genuinely good projects like Sonic the Hedgehog and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's ones like these (and Castlevania, Arcane, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the list goes on) that give us a tiny bit of confidence that a live-action Minecraft film will be quite good too. It certainly seems like that's going to be the case judging by the first trailer.

Set to be known as A Minecraft Movie, this film sees Jack Black as Steve and Jason Momoa as one of the misfit characters that find themselves trapped in the blocky world. The film seems to have a really authentic yet real impression of Minecraft's cubic landscape, all while having a sense of humour that looks to have a great balance aimed at youngsters and adults alike.

The movie is set to debut in cinemas on April 4, and you can see the trailer below and read the official synopsis too.

"Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn't just help you craft, it's essential to one's survival! Four misfits—Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world. "