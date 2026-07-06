Solo Leveling will continue through an ambitious theatrical film called Beyond the System

If you're an anime fan, you have been eating very good over the last few days, as the Anime Expo in Los Angeles had tons of news and information to share in regards to the genre of entertainment.

One such franchise which made an appearance was Solo Leveling, as the increasingly popular series was revealed to be getting a dedicated theatrical film that will serve as the third season of the story. It's regarded as Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, and it's currently in production with producers Aniplex, D&C Media, and Crunchyroll all attached.

So far, all that has been shared about the project is a concept video displaying very ambitious visuals, but we are told the film will see Sung Jin-woo returning, as well as Taito Ban, all while the project is directed by Tao Tajima, animated by A-1 Pictures, and without a clear premiere date in mind as of yet.

Check out the video below for a taste of what Solo Leveling: Beyond the System will offer.