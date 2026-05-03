Solid Snake voice actor reveals he doesn't understand all of Metal Gear Solid's story

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Metal Gear Solid will go down as one of the most influential gaming franchises of all-time. It put Kojima on the map, and gave us incredibly detailed stories full of political intrigue and iconic characters. Some of those stories, though, can be a bit tricky to understand. Even if you're playing the character at the centre of it all.

David Hayter, the voice actor behind Solid Snake, said that while he gets the gist of what's going on, he doesn't understand the entire picture. "Do I understand the story of Metal Gear Solid? Basically, I do. Do I understand all of it? Absolutely not...I'd be like, 'What does this mean?' And they'd say, 'just say it,'" he recalled in a conversation with Fall Damage.

It seems like Hayter understands that the layers of depth added to the Metal Gear series are what make it so unique. "There's more information. There's more character development. There's more detail to the story than you can ever possibly absorb, no matter how many times you play it. That's what makes the world feel real and rich and lovable," he said.

Metal Gear may be a bit convoluted, but the people who stand by it do so zealously. We might never see a brand-new title in the franchise, considering Kojima is working on new projects right now, but it'll remain a fan-favourite series for many years to come, largely thanks to its overly deep, intricate stories.