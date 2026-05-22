Soldier Boy, Bombsight, and Stormfront returns: The first look at The Boys spinoff Vought Rising has arrived

Now that The Boys has officially ended, Prime Video is looking to the future of the franchise by looking into the past. Next year, as the annual The Boys universe offering, we can expect Vought Rising to make its arrival, with this being the third spinoff series behind The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V, and it revolving around the original supes created by Vought.

Essentially, expect to become far more acquainted with Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, Aya Cash's Stormfront (AKA Clara Vought), Mason Dye's Bombsight, and a collection of others too.

As for the official premise of Vought Rising, we're told the following: "Set in the 1950s, the prequel series explores the twisted origins of Vought International. The teaser offers a diabolical first look at the world and story that will define this next evolution of the franchise."

Talking about a teaser, a first look trailer for the project has arrived and is available to watch below, which in a natural The Boys manner, is filled with questionable morals, bloody violence, and overindulged superheroes.

Debuting on Prime Video in 2027, Vought Rising is stewarded by showrunner and executive producer Paul Grellong, with Eric Kripke attached as an executive producer alongside other The Boys veterans like Seth Rogen (who is actually alive despite the events of the show).