Social media adventurer known as 'Spider-Man of Yemen' dies climbing volcanic crater

HQ

A 30-year-old-man, very famous on social media and sometimes known as the Spider-Man of Yemen for his adventurous climbs in mountains and rocky formations without safety equipment, has died falling from 120 meters, 393 feet of height while climbing a Hardah Dam, a volcanic crater in the Dhamar Governorate, south of Yemen, last Friday.

The man, Al-Qaqa Ibn Antar, 30, fell when he lost his right grip and fell, according to a video posted on social media and spread widely on social media. The Civil Defense Authority organised a search and rescue operation that lasted four hours, complex due to the location. Antar's body, found 30 meters below the water, was airlifted.

The Spider-Man of Yemen was very famous on social media for his daredevil stunts, but the Yemeni Civil Defense Authority urged those who climb and engage in adventure sports to observe safety procedures and using appropriate protective gear to avoid similar incidents.