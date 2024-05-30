Smite 2 is heading to Las Vegas for its first LAN event

HQ

With Smite 2 getting its second alpha weekend in the coming days and then planning to arrive in late July when it opens its servers 24/7, you might be wondering about what the future will hold for the competitive scene for the MOBA sequel.

Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge has revealed that this coming January will see the first ever Smite 2 LAN event being hosted. It will be taking place at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas between January 17-19.

While there has yet to be any confirmation about where the next Smite World Championships will be held, this Smite 2 tournament is being hosted around the usual time that the premier tournament is featured, meaning this could just be one of the many offerings that will be available at the big tournament.

Will you be tuning into the Smite 2 Founder's Series LAN event in January?