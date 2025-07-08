Slow Horses has been renewed for a seventh season

HQ

Recently we reported on the news that Slow Horses, which will return for its fifth season on Apple TV+ this September, will be back eventually and likely in 2026 for its sixth season, all before a highly probable seventh season too. The latter was described as probable for the simple reason that despite filming date reports, a Season 7 was yet to be officially greenlit by Apple. This has now changed.

The streaming platform has affirmed that Slow Horses will be back for a seventh season too. There is no date attached, but a reasonable expectation would be a 2027 premiere and a first trailer arriving at the end of the sixth season next year, to follow the theme of every season prior.

