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Slovakia has reached a new all-time heat record

41 degrees Celsius.

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Europe is experiencing some heat now, and all kinds of records are being broken as we speak. Now Slovakia has recorded its all-time heat record, as reported by Yahoo and YLE.

Temperature in Slovakia soared to 41 degrees Celsius on Monday, in the south-eastern part of the country near the Hungarian border. The previous record was set in 2007, when the temperature rose to 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The 40-degree heatwave that has been sweltering across Europe, has been moving east since the beginning of the week. The ongoing heatwave is the hottest ever recorded in Europe.

Slovakia has reached a new all-time heat record
Melinda Nagy / Shutterstock

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