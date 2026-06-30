Slovakia has reached a new all-time heat record

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Europe is experiencing some heat now, and all kinds of records are being broken as we speak. Now Slovakia has recorded its all-time heat record, as reported by Yahoo and YLE.

Temperature in Slovakia soared to 41 degrees Celsius on Monday, in the south-eastern part of the country near the Hungarian border. The previous record was set in 2007, when the temperature rose to 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The 40-degree heatwave that has been sweltering across Europe, has been moving east since the beginning of the week. The ongoing heatwave is the hottest ever recorded in Europe.