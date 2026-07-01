Slitherine has acquired the rights to Blood Bowl from Nacon, new game to be revealed this month

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Nacon has been in very troubling waters for some time now, as the French publisher recently filed for insolvency, leaving many wondering how this would affect its developers and planned projects. It wasn't long after this that developer Spiders was shut down, and now it looks like efforts are underway to sell off some of its major IP.

In a press release, it's revealed that Slitherine has come in and acquired the licence and publishing rights, and even the entire back catalogue, for the Blood Bowl franchise. The series is an American football-like spin on the Warhammer universe, where we see Orks and other factions from the medieval portion of Warhammer competing in intense and violent matches in the hunt for (guts) and glory.

In the announcement, Slitherine promises that it will continue "working closely" with developer Cyanide Studio, meaning the team behind the existing Blood Bowl games will continue to make future iterations, only that a new publisher is now funding and distributing the title.

This comes as Slitherine is looking to evolve and expand its array of Warhammer projects and titles, particularly in the strategy and tactics categories. We're told that information on the next Blood Bowl title will be shared later this month, as part of the Slitherine Next Event, when that happens on July 22 at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST.