Slay the Spire 2 supports up to four players

Next month, Slay the Spire 2 will finally premiere as an Early Access title on Steam after a delay early fall. With so little time left, Mega Crit has now updated the game's product page (thanks Insider Gaming), revealing that a feature that is sure to delight the community has been added to the sequel:

"Brave the ascent on your own, or play with up to 4 players and face the Spire together in the all-new co-op mode. Discover multiplayer-specific cards, powerful team synergies, and carry your friends (or get carried) to victory!"

Slay the Spire was released in 2019 to fairly lukewarm interest. However, more and more people got hooked, and it grew in popularity thanks to its unique concept of card-based battles while climbing the tower. Nearly ten million copies are estimated to have been sold, and tens of thousands still play every day.

Being able to play with four people will obviously change the game and hopefully increase its entertainment value, but we'll let you know next month if that's actually the case.