Slay the Spire 2's Early Access launch has been delayed until March 2026

If you have been huffing that hopium and still expecting Slay the Spire 2's Early Access launch to happen later this year, we have some bad news. Developer MegaCrit has revealed that the launch has been delayed, pushing the game all the way until an undetermined date in March 2026.

The reason for the delay is the typical one: the team wants more time to polish and ensure the game meets its standards, all while using the time to add some more cool things.

As mentioned in a Steam blog post: "Originally, we were shooting for late 2025, but turns out we were wrong. We need some more time.

"There's no single dramatic reason. Some personal life stuff hit the team (everyone's okay!), we kept saying "wouldn't it be cool if..." one too many times, and honestly, the game just needs more polish to meet our standards."

An accompanying FAQ for the update has also touched on a few additional topics, including that the launch wasn't delayed because of Hollow Knight: Silksong, wasn't because the team is spending too much time making new merchandise and community events, that it won't frequently get delayed without explanation from the development team, and that it is "in part" down to wanting to add more to the game.

MegaCrit explains: "Compared to Slay the Spire 1's early access launch (and for that matter its final 2.0 form) this new sequel has a lot more content that we can't wait to share with you. In addition, we want to make sure we're upholding the quality bar that both we and the gaming community have come to expect for Early Access titles."

