Slay the Spire 2 has already sold over 3 million copies

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One of the biggest success stories of 2026 so far is without question Mega Crit's Slay the Spire 2, as the indie sequel debuted into Early Access with one hell of a bang. It rather quickly became one of the most popular Steam games of all-time, notching up a concurrent player peak that was well over 500,000 individuals, and naturally, this is a pretty useful tell that the game has been a commercial success already.

To this end, in a recent blog post, it's revealed that Slay the Spire 2 has shipped as many as three million units so far. Following a little bit of quick maths based on the game selling for £20, means that the title has raked in around £60 million for indie studio Mega Crit, an insanely admirable effort considering it is only an Early Access title solely on PC as of the moment.

It seems like this is just the beginning for Slay the Spire 2 as well, as the game has managed to retain over 200,000 concurrent players since debut, showing that interest in the project is incredibly high.

Have you played Slay the Spire 2 yet?