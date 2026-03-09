Slay the Spire 2 breaks into Steam's 20 all-time biggest concurrent games of all-time

HQ

This past weekend was the launch weekend for a handful of major AAA games including Pokémon Pokopia and Marathon. While this was the case, the star of the show actually seemed to be an indie sequel, as Slay the Spire 2 arrived as an Early Access project to immense player numbers.

Over the last couple of days, such a massive amount of players checked out Slay the Spire 2 on Steam that it has now already cracked the 20 most concurrently-played titles on Valve's platform ever. In total, 574,638 players clocked in at one single time, which places it above Battlefield 6's Open Beta and just behind Path of Exile 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong (578,150 and 587,569, respectively).

We also have to assume that Slay the Spire 2 is close to or already a million seller, plus with a bit of very quick maths, we can note that the concurrent players means that the title has already raked in as much as £11.5 million for developer Mega Crit, with the sales/income being much higher as the concurrent players won't be a 1:1 representation of total players for the game.

Are you surprised by the success of Slay the Spire 2 so far?