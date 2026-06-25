Slate has finally confirmed pricing on their truck and SUV

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And now we finally know, and Slate has kept its initial promise. Thanks to a detailed press release, the actual pricing for both the Slate Truck and the Slate SUV has been revealed.

While the base Slate Truck starts at $24,590 (€21,000), the SUV conversion kit will set you back $29,999 - a bit higher than expected. The entire concept of Slate is modularity, meaning you can equip your car with loads of extra functionality and goodies, all of which will see the car pushed to around $40,000 (roughly €34,000), although that's still considerably less expensive than many electric SUV's currently on sale.

The SUV conversion itself adds a rear cabin structure, additional seating and a roof, effectively turning the compact pickup into a family-friendly SUV. According to Slate, the process is designed to be straightforward enough that owners can perform much of the installation themselves or have it completed by approved partners.

Like its equipment, range varies on battery choice. The standard version is expected to deliver around 386 km, while a larger battery pack increases that figure to approximately 621 km. Power comes from a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 201 horsepower, allowing a 0-100 kilometers an hour in around 8 seconds.

The concept is very unique, but it seems that the Slate will only be available in the US for now. First deliveries will be in Q4 of this year.