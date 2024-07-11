Skullz has left Team Liquid

HQ

Team Liquid is seeing further changes made to its Counter-Strike 2 team. Following parting ways with coach Wilton "zews" Prado at the end of June, the team has now lost a second member, as Felipe "skullz" Medeiros has departed the organisation.

Skullz has been acquired by FURIA, meaning Team Liquid will now be in the market for two players to add to its starting roster, assuming no further players depart in the coming days or weeks.

Team Liquid is expected to appear at the BLAST Premier: Fall Groups tournament in the a fortnight, meaning we should have some roster confirmations very soon.