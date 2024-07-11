English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Counter-Strike 2

Skullz has left Team Liquid

The Counter-Strike professional has been acquired by FURIA.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Team Liquid is seeing further changes made to its Counter-Strike 2 team. Following parting ways with coach Wilton "zews" Prado at the end of June, the team has now lost a second member, as Felipe "skullz" Medeiros has departed the organisation.

Skullz has been acquired by FURIA, meaning Team Liquid will now be in the market for two players to add to its starting roster, assuming no further players depart in the coming days or weeks.

Team Liquid is expected to appear at the BLAST Premier: Fall Groups tournament in the a fortnight, meaning we should have some roster confirmations very soon.

Counter-Strike 2

Related texts

0
Counter-Strike 2Score

Counter-Strike 2
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrick has continued defusing bombs, rescuing hostages and buying obscene amounts of weaponry in this sequel to the classic Counter-Strike...



Loading next content