Skoda unveils its biggest model ever

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It seems that Skoda isn't content with the Enyaq and Kodiaq SUV's, and have now unveiled a brand new model, which also happens to be the biggest model they've designed - meet the Peaq.

It's a seven-seat electric SUV that sits above the Enyaq and is designed to compete with large family EV's such as the Kia EV9. Measuring 4.87 meters long, it's even larger than the Kodiaq. Range is one of the headline figures. Depending on version, the Peaq can travel up to 640 kilometers on a charge, while rapid charging can replenish the battery from 10 to 80% in around 28 minutes. Buyers can choose between 63 kWh and 91 kWh battery packs, with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants available.

It offers up to 935 liters of cargo space in five-seat configuration, plus additional storage under the hood. Skoda also claims it has the largest panoramic roof ever fitted to one of its vehicles and offers features such as massage seats, a Sonos audio system and bidirectional charging.

The biggest surprise may be the price. In Germany, the Peaq is expected to start at around €50.000, making it the most expensive Skoda ever sold, although still noticeably cheaper than many premium seven-seat electric SUV's.