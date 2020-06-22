Sir Ian Holm remembered in The Lord of the Rings Online

You're watching Advertisements

As many of you will have no doubt heard by now, Sir Ian Holm, the prestigious actor who graced the silver screen with iconic roles in both Alien (as naughty synthetic Ash) and The Lord of the Rings, passed away late last week at the age of 88.

While Holm delivered a number of memorable performances during his career, it was his portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in The Fellowship of the Ring that cemented his place in the hearts of many. In fact, his various appearances in Peter Jackson's Middle-earth movies was preceded by a BBC radio play where Holm actually played Frodo. Given the important role that Lord of the Rings played in his own career, we think Sir Ian would have been touched that fans of the Tolkien fantasy world marked his passing over the weekend.

According to this post on Reddit, fans came together in The Lord of the Rings Online in such numbers that they effectively "broke the whole Shire during the gathering", and there are reports of other similar gatherings taking place across the game's servers. What's more, the devs have confirmed a couple of events for fans who want to pay their respects, with the Baggins' Birthday quest playable until tomorrow, June 23, and the Spring Festival returning until June 29.

Thanks, Eurogamer.