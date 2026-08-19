SiN: Reloaded will be launching on PC and consoles in September

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We've been waiting quite some time to hear when developer Nightdive Studios would be looking to finally launch its remaster of SiN, and now we have exactly that information to share in full.

It has been confirmed SiN: Reloaded will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 1, and Switch 2 all on September 24, meaning one of the busiest days of the calendar year is once again getting busier despite Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush recently abdicating the date to launch earlier than planned.

With this news in mind, SiN: Reloaded will be looking to take on both Control Resonant and Silent Hill: Townfall, both of which also will be launching on September 24.

As for what this remaster brings to the table, we're promised it includes both the original SiN and the Wages of Sin mission pack, both of which have been optimised for the KEX Engine. On top of this, expect fully remastered visuals using HD textures and models, and performance that can hit 4K/144 FPS, with added support for anti-aliasing, upgraded 2D screens and menu art, and overhauled and improved control schemes and UI.

It's also directly mentioned that for those who snag the Switch 1 version of the game, there will be an upgrade path to the Switch 2 edition, which will not cost consumers anything extra.

With all of this in mind, will you be playing SiN: Reloaded next month?