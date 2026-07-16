Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush is launching two weeks earlier than expected

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After the Not-E3 period and when it became very, very clear too many games were launching on the same day or within too tight of a time period, particularly in late September, we began to expect a few adjustments to the launch calendar. The first piece to fall into place saw Onimusha: Way of the Sword debuting three weeks earlier than expected, jumping from September 25 to September 4, and now similar is happening for Milestone's Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush too.

The Italian developer has just announced plans to launch Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush two weeks earlier than expected on September 10, meaning it will now leave September 24 as the date on which Control Resonant and Silent Hill: Townfall will battle it out.

While September 10 is a date where few major games are launching, this move does continue to make early September an incredibly intense busy period of the year, as within a week The Blood of Dawnwalker, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Halloween: The Game, Orbitals, Valheim's 1.0 edition, Screenbound, and now Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush will all launch. Not to mention Marvel's Wolverine coming a few days later, with BlizzCon occurring too...

As for Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush, the game will also now kick off its Early Access period on September 7 too, and for a taste of what's to come, you can check out our first preview of the game, with launch planned for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2.