Silent Hill: Townfall has five different endings

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After 2012 and the release of the PS Vita title Silent Hill: Book of Memories, things went quiet around the Silent Hill series for twelve years. But then Konami suddenly woke up again and realized that video games are pretty cool after all. In addition to smaller projects, the Silent Hill 2 remake was released in 2024, followed by Silent Hill f last year, and later this year, it's time for Silent Hill: Townfall - with a remake of the first game planned for 2027.

Speaking of Townfall, producer Motoi Okamoto and director Jon McKellan revealed during a recent press event (thanks, One More Game) that the game will feature five different endings, two of which are secret. McKellan explained how they envisioned the structure:

"The choices you make as a player throughout will determine the ending, and it should feel that the ending is very appropriate to the experience you had. The goal is for the player to feel like it's the natural conclusion to the story in terms of the way they played."

To get any of the three regular endings, you just need to complete the game, but if you want one of the two secret endings, you'll need to play NewGame+. In short, you must have played through the adventure once first.

Silent Hill: Townfall will be released for PC and PlayStation 5 on September 24.