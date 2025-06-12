Silent Hill remake announced by Konami and Bloober Team

HQ

Silent Hill fans spent years asking Konami for new games in the series and now there are so many it's hard to track them all. After Silent Hill 2 Remake released last year to critical acclaim, a new entry is launching next September, Silent Hill f. And now we know that Bloober Team, developers of Silent Hill 2 Remake, will do the same for the very first game.

The announcement was made by Konami during the Konami Press Start livestream. They only showed a logo, confirming that Bloober Team is making the game, now in development. No release date yet, but we should be patient, as development must have started recently, after Silent Hill 2 came out.

Despite fears the Bloober Team wasn't, to put it mildly, good enough for a franchise like this, the game got great reviews and became the fastest selling entry in the series, effectively doing what Konami wanted: a "Resident Evil 2 Remake" moment for the franchise. We will stay tuned for more news, but before that, Silent Hill f, a brand new title, launches in September on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.