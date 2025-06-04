Silent Hill f to launch in September 2025

HQ

Konami had one heck of a surprise in store for the State of Play broadcast this evening. During the show, Silent Hill f made an appearance to not just show off some additional haunting gameplay, but to also confirm when the game will be making its arrival.

The gameplay had all the hallmarks of a survival horror Silent Hill game, including slow-moving but horrifying monsters, melee combat including using a pipe, body horror and immense gore, and frightening and freaky moments around every corner. Whether it will live up to the excellent standard that Bloober Team set with the Silent Hill 2 Remake remains to be seen, but it's definitely shaping up to be one to watch for horror fans later this year.

But when exactly will the game arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S? September 25, 2025. Yep, it's much sooner than you may expect, and it's available to pre-order as of today, meaning ahead of the spookiest season of the year, you can add a hugely famous horror series to your to-do list. Check out the latest trailer below.