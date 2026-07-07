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Shoppers escape unharmed after store roof collapses during storm

Shoppers narrowly avoided disaster after part of a store roof collapsed during severe flooding in New Jersey.

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Dramatic scenes unfolded at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Ocean Township, New Jersey, when part of the store's roof collapsed during heavy rain and flooding on Monday.

According to local authorities, 27 people were inside the building when the roof gave way, and two people were temporarily trapped in the rubble before managing to escape on their own. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Surveillance footage from the store shows water pouring in through the roof as customers and staff rush away from the affected area. The storm caused extensive flooding in parts of New Jersey and neighbouring states, leading to road closures and several rescue operations.

Local authorities described the outcome as remarkable given the scale of the collapse and urged the public to avoid the area while the building is being inspected.

Shoppers escape unharmed after store roof collapses during storm

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