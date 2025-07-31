Shopify Rebellion exits Dota 2 esports scene

HQ

The immediate future will no longer see Shopify Rebellion fielding a Dota 2 team. The organisation has revealed that it is exiting the scene after falling short of the standards that it has set for itself.

This decision means that each of the players and staff members that made up the team have been released and are able to find new opportunities elsewhere. It should be said though that this is likely not a firm goodbye, and more of a hiatus from the scene, as Shopify Rebellion continues to keep an eye on competitive Dota 2 and make a comeback if the moment calls for it.

In full, the statement that has confirmed this change in direction explains:

"It pains me to share this, but for the time being, we have made the difficult decision to step away from Dota 2. We are releasing our entire roster unconditionally, effective immediately, so they can seamlessly pursue their next opportunities. I hope they all find great new homes and continue to shine, bringing their incredible talent and dedication to new teams.

"I am confident this is a "see you soon" rather than a goodbye. While we take our hiatus, I'll always keep an eye on Dota. For now, you can bet I'll be right there with you, cheering on my favorite players as a fan during TI."