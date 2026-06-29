Shooting at World Cup fan zone in San José, California, leaves one dead and one seriously injured

HQ

A shooting in a World Cup fan zone in San José, California, resulted in one person killed and another seriously injured, with life-threatening injuries, as reported by San José Police. The incident is being investigated by the police as a homicide and several surrounding streets and bars were closed in the area.

The shooting happened on Sunday night, at San Pedro Square in San José, a "a popular entertainment ​spot" in the San Francisco Bay Area where the World Cup fan zone is, with giant screens showing World Cup matches live, although there were no live matches at the moment, as the only match of that day had already ended (a 1-0 win by Canada over South Africa).

According to Reuters, there was "heavy police presence and a person on a stretcher partially covered by a white sheet being rushed ​away". The injured person was "in distress" and with blood around his neck and upper ⁠back, said one witnesses. There are no information about who or what caused the shooting.