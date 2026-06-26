Shocking video show a 13-year-old boy falling down the waterfall in Disneyland ride

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A shocking incident took place this week at Disneyland, in California: a 13-year-old boy fell down the waterfall of the Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride (formerly Splash Mountain), sliding down the final drop of the ride, 15 meters, 50 feet high.

A video was captured of the incident and it is unbelievable, but thankfully, the boy, who was taken to a hispital, didn't suffer any serious injuries. It is not sure what caused the incident. A Disney official sent a statement to TMZ, saying that "the safety of park guests is their highest priority (...) and attractions are designed with multiple safety measures, and teams are trained to respond quickly in situations like this, which they did — the ride was immediately stopped".

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health inspected the attraction and approved it to open, as TMZ, who also obtained the video, reported.

According to what some eyewitnesses said to People, the boy stepped down of the moving vehicle, maybe because of panic before the drop. Guests in those log-flume rides are not secured with seat belts, but with lapbars that prevent them from falling, unless they deliberately try to leave the boat, something that of course is strictly prohibited and advised before every ride.