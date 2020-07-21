Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne gets HD Remaster

A big surprise for Atlus fans was today's announcement of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster. Although Nintendo calls the project both a remaster and a "full HD remake", it seems to be a modern port of the PlayStation 2 game with high-resolution textures. The game will be released in Japan in late October, while we Europeans must patiently wait until spring 2021. In addition to the Nintendo Switch port, there will be a version for Playstation 4 releasing next year.

Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifer's Call (how the original was called over here) was first released in 2003 and it shows us turn-based battles in which memorable characters trying to survive a post-apocalyptic plot.