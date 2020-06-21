Shenmue II's soundtrack set to be released on vinyl

We had to wait for a very long time to be able to listen to Shenmue II's soundtrack. However, Data Discs just tweeted that the company is going to release it on vinyl.

Some information is still to be announced, but it should be noted that Data Discs is the company that released the first Shenmue soundtrack on vinyl several years ago. We don't know when Shenmue II's vinyl print run will be available, but if you really can't wait to listen to the OST, you can check it out on most popular streaming platforms in the meantime.