Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Shenmue 2

Shenmue II's soundtrack set to be released on vinyl

If you're a collector, then the OST for the second game in the storied series is heading to vinyl.

We had to wait for a very long time to be able to listen to Shenmue II's soundtrack. However, Data Discs just tweeted that the company is going to release it on vinyl.

Some information is still to be announced, but it should be noted that Data Discs is the company that released the first Shenmue soundtrack on vinyl several years ago. We don't know when Shenmue II's vinyl print run will be available, but if you really can't wait to listen to the OST, you can check it out on most popular streaming platforms in the meantime.

Shenmue 2

Related texts



Loading next content