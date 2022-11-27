Shang-Chi's Simu Liu addresses Tarantino and Scorsese's recent comments

HQ

Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese have been rather vocal as of late again about how this era of filmmaking doesn't seem to be holding up to ones in the past very well at all. The two famous directors have made various comments, with Tarantino most recently stating that this era of movies is some of the worst ever. This hasn't quite sat right with Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu.

Addressing the comments in a tweet, Liu talks about the two legendary icons and credits them for their work, all before pointing out what makes today's movies special.

"If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie.

"I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone.

"No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I'm proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere.

"I loved the "Golden Age" too.. but it was white as hell."

What do you think, is this era of movies the worst one in a long time?