Seth Rogen wants Vin Diesel to cameo in The Studio: Season 2

The first season of the excellent Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio was absolutely peppered with mega cameos. Whether it was Zoe Kravitz or Dave Franco, Martin Scorsese or Charlize Theron, Zac Efron or Ice Cube, the list goes on. Naturally, for the greenlit second season we expect even more top cameos, and lead star and co-creator Seth Rogen has begun teasing a few names that he'd like to secure.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (thanks The Hollywood Reporter), Rogen noted that he's currently targeting Vin Diesel and for a reason that is essentially everything that The Studio is about. He wants to play further into the satire by bringing on an actor "mostly because if you think about it, he's only in those Fast & Furious movies."

Rogen further elaborates: "For most of the people's lifetime who are in their 20s now, he's only ever been Dominic Toretto, ever. So to see him outside of Dominic Toretto to me, would be very exciting."

But this wasn't all, Rogen then directly addressed Diesel by saying: "I assume you're watching this as you do every night. I assume you're watching it while driving like a 65 Pontiac. If you would please consider, maybe we can organize a Zoom — and I'll capture your baldness on a hard drive."

