The Studio

The Studio will return for a second season

The acclaimed comedy series has been picked up for a return on Apple TV+.

HQ

The Studio seems to be performing very, very well for Apple TV+, as the comedy show has not just been a critical hit but clearly also a fan-favourite for the public. We say this because the streaming platform has now announced that the show will return for a second season, but other than simply sharing this information, we have nothing else to go on as of yet.

What we can expect is for many of the core cast to reprise their roles, meaning it's likely that Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, Chase Sui Wonders, and then several other fresh or returning other celebrity cameos popping up too.

The Studio has yet to wrap up its first season, as there are still a couple of episodes yet to premiere. If you haven't seen the fantastic show yet, be sure to read our review here to see why it should be on your watchlist.

The Studio
Apple TV+

The Studio

The Studio
SERIES. Written by Ben Lyons

Seth Rogen headlines this comedy series that serves as a satirical mirror to modern day Hollywood.



