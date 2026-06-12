Sesame Street is getting the 3D narrative adventure treatment with Friends & Fun

While there are already a ton of major games set to make their arrival later this year, there is a distinct lack of multiple Outright Games' projects amongst the confirmed launch dates so far. The family-first publisher is now expanding its line-up for this autumn, as joining The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem, we will also soon be taking a trip to Sesame Street this October.

The game known as Sesame Street: Friends & Fun has been revealed, with this being a 3D narrative adventure title that sees up to two players moving into the lovely neighbourhood and helping the colourful cast prepare for a massive community celebration.

The premise of the game is to encourage young players to explore safe and welcoming locations, all by using their own created and customised character. There will also be customisation elements for their own home and light activities to complete around the world, with these including mini-games and interactive tasks.

Naturally, many of Sesame Street's most-famous residents will be appearing, including Elmo, Bert, Ernie, Big Bird, Count von Count, and more, many of whom you can see in the announcement trailer below.

As for the launch plans, Sesame Street: Friends & Fun will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 1 on October 9.