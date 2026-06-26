Serena Williams knows first rival in her return to Wimbledon, they are 24 years younger

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Serena Williams made a long anticipated return to tennis, four years after her first retirement, in the doubles tournament in Queen's Club, and she was confirmed to team up again with her sister Venus Williams in Wimbledon's doubles. But she also accepted a wildcard for Wimbledon's singles, making her first singles match in nearly four years, after losing to Ajla Tomljanović in third round of the US Open 2022.

After the draw took place on Friday, Serena Williams has been paired against Maya Joint, 20-year-old Australian player ranked 53 in the world (Serena is unranked in the WTA ranking). Naturally, due to Joint's age, they have never faced each other.

If Serena wins, she could face Alexandra Eala or Renata Zarazua in second round, and potentially a blockbuster match against Iga Swiatek in third round, a match that has never happened. Other potential rivals in third round are Tereza Valentova, Karolina Pliskova and Taylor Townsend.

Serena, 44 the younger of the Williams' sisters, won Wimbledon seven times between 2002 and 2016. Venus Williams, 45, won Wimbledon five times between 2000 and 2008, most of her Grand Slam titles, and will not be competing in the singles' Wimbledon this year (only doubles with Serena), with her most recent singles match being a defeat at the Bad Homburg Open last Monday.