Serena Williams confirmed to return to Wimbledon's singles draw

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Serena Williams will not only team up with Venus Williams for another shot at Wimbledon's Women's doubles, reunited after four years: it has been confired that Venus, 44 years old, will also appear in the women's singles draw, accepting a wildcard invitation from the grass Grand Slam, that begins next week. It will be her first singles match in nearly four years.

Venus Williams retired after the US Open 2022, saying she was "evolving away from tennis", but recently returned to play a women's double match at Queen's Club, eventually withdrawing because her play partner, Victoria Mboko, suffered a knee injury. She later returned last week for a tournament in Berlin alongside Karolina Muchova, but lost in the first round to Routliffe and Giuliana Olmos.

Venus Williams won 23 Grand Slam tournaments, including seven at Wimbledon, between 2002 and 2016. She reached two other finals after her maternity leave in 2017. With an 87% win rate, grass was alwayas Venus Williams' preferred surface. In women's doubles, the Williams sisters won six Wimbledon titles between 2000 and 2016.

Wimbledon 2026 will begin its main draw on June 29 and will last until July 12.