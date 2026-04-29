Sephiroth has a new side hustle: Selling lemon sour ahead of the Rebirth release

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As we mentioned yesterday, a playable demo of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is now available for both the Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X. Judging by the reactions of those who have tried it, it seems to be a very polished version ahead of the June 3 release.

If you're looking for something tasty to sip while gaming (and are of legal drinking age, of course), Sephiroth has a suggestion for you. Square Enix has launched a somewhat unexpected collaboration with Japanese brewery Asahi Beer on a product called Mirai no Lemon Sour, which translates in the ad to "The Lemon Sour of the Future."

Here we see One-Winged Angel in the midst of slicing a lemon and passionately drinking an alcoholic beverage like a true influencer fully embracing yet another brand. Does that sound strange and Japanese? Well, that's exactly what it is, take a look for yourself below.