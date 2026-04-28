Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth demo now released for both Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X

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Earlier this year, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X players finally got the chance to dive into the stunning remake of Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade. By now, the biggest fans should have already finished it, which is good timing because the highly acclaimed sequel, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, is set to release on June 3.

However, we can already get a head start on the adventure, as Square Enix has announced the release of a playable demo for both Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X, where you'll be able to carry over your save file to the full game. The demo includes both Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, where in the first part, Cloud returns to the character's backstory alongside the iconic Sephiroth to find out why monsters have appeared near Cloud's hometown.

In Chapter 2, the story continues with a journey across the Grasslands, and Square Enix notes that there are several hours of entertainment to be had with side quests, the card game Queen's Blood, and battles. Check out the trailer for the demo and the new versions below.

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For those who know they want to buy the game, pre-orders are available now for both Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X, and those who order in advance can look forward to the following pre-order bonuses:

Digital Edition

- Includes the Moogle Trio and Posh Chocobo Summoning Materia, Armor: Shinra Bangle Mk. II and Midgar Bangle Mk. II.- Includes the Standard edition bonuses, plus the Magic Pot Summoning Materia, Accessory: Reclamant Choker, Armor: Orchid Bracelet, Digital Art Book and Digital Mini Soundtrack.

Physical Edition

- Those who pre-order the physical Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will receive one Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy Zack Fair card featuring variant art by Tetsuya Nomura, while supplies last.